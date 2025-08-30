College Football 2025 Heisman Watch: Garrett Nussmeier Leads Pack, Jeremiah Smith Close Behind Published Aug. 31, 2025 12:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 1 of the college football season is where preseason predictions turn into reality. While some stars put together outstanding performances, others fell short of expectations.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning couldn't find a rhythm in a loss to No. 3 Ohio State, which won despite a quiet day from wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Meanwhile, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Oklahoma's John Mateer were two quarterbacks who pushed themselves atop the Heisman race with impressive Week 1 showings.

Here is a look at our 2025 Heisman Watch following the first full Saturday of the college football season.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU: +750

Garrett Nussmeier threw for 230 yards and one touchdown in Week 1. (Photo by Kristen Young/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

In a battle between two Heisman candidates, Nussmeier outplayed Clemson's Cade Klubnik. The Tigers QB completed 28 of 38 passes for 230 yards and one touchdown as LSU won its first game of the season, 17-10.

Despite the game being a low-scoring affair, Nussmeier was solid in his season debut. His best moments came during an 11-play, 73-yard game-winning drive at the start of the fourth quarter.

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State: +1200

Jeremiah Smith led Ohio State in receiving yards as a freshman. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Smith opened his sophomore season with six catches for 43 yards in Ohio State's 14-7 win over No. 1-ranked Texas. It was a relatively quiet outing by his standards, as he and new starting quarterback Julian Sayin continued to build chemistry.

Sayin missed Smith on a few throws, and Smith recorded a couple of drops. Still, with the Buckeyes’ defense leading the way, a modest showing from Smith was enough to help secure a statement win.

John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma: +1300

John Mateer transferred from Washington State to Oklahoma for his junior year. (Photo by Chad Hamilton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mateer's odds skyrocketed after his Oklahoma debut. He had one of the best stat lines of the day, completing 30 of his 37 passes for 392 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for another touchdown as well.

Mateer's performance came against Illinois State, so it will be telling if this carries into next week against Michigan.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami: +1400

Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami prior to the 2025 season for his final year of eligibility. His first game for the Hurricanes will come against Notre Dame at 7:30 pm ET on Sunday.

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson: +1400

Cade Klubnik led Clemson to the College Football Playoff in 2024. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Klubnik struggled in Clemson's opening game, completing just 50% of his pass attempts and failing to find paydirt through the air. He finished with 230 yards passing and an interception in the Tigers' loss to LSU.

LaNoris Sellers, QB, South Carolina: +1500

Sellers, who is set to embark on his second year as the Gamecocks' starting signal-caller, will lead No. 13 South Carolina against Virginia Tech at 3 pm ET on Sunday.

Arch Manning, QB, Texas: +1600

After sitting behind Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning is now Texas's starting quarterback in his redshirt sophomore season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Manning had a tough time against Ohio State’s stout defense. Through nearly four quarters, he completed just 12 of 19 passes for 72 yards and an interception. But with Texas trailing late and in need of a spark, Manning delivered a touchdown drive to cut the deficit to one score.

The comeback bid ultimately fell short, as Manning finished 17-of-30 for 170 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his season debut.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State: +1800

Drew Allar led Penn State to the CFP semifinals last season. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Allar was efficient on Saturday, completing 22 of his 26 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in No. 2 Penn State's 46-11 win over Nevada. He didn't deliver many highlight plays, but displayed consistent accuracy throughout the Nittany Lions' season opener.

