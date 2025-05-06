2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Fernando Mendoza Remains Favorite, Jeremiyah Love Takes Big Jump

At the close of Week 13, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza widened his lead as the Heisman favorite despite Indiana being idle this week.

Let's dive into the lines at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 22, as well as what to know about each candidate.

2025 Heisman Trophy odds

Texas A&M quarterback is responsible for 31 TDs on the season. (Photo by Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

What to know: This year, the Aggies' quarterback has 2,752 yards through the air, 25 passing touchdowns and six rushing TDs. Two weeks ago, he helped lead Texas A&M pull off the largest comeback in school history. The Aggies were down 30-3 at halftime to South Carolina and pulled off a 31-30 victory. This week, he threw three TDs in a 48-0 victory over Samford— leading A&M to its first 11-0 start since 1992.

Vanderbilt and QB Diego Pavia are on the bubble of the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

What to know: Pavia was incredible against Kentucky this week, setting the Vanderbilt single-game record for passing yards with 484— and also throwing 5 TDs and rushing for one. He's the only FBS QB this season to have multiple games with six TDs responsible for, having also totaled six scores against Utah State earlier in the season. While it's a long shot he'll take the award home, he can continue to build his case with another dominant performance against the Vols next week. Vandy hasn't beaten Tennessee since 2018.

Jeremiyah Love led the way for the Irish in a 70-7 win over Syracuse. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Love shot up the board after a dominant performance against Syracuse, rushing for 171 yards and three scores on just eight carries. He ranks third in FBS in rush yards at 1,306 and second in rushing TDs at 17. A running back hasn't won the award since Derrick Henry in 2015, but he'll have a chance to pad his stats against a struggling Stanford team in the final regular season game of the year.

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin is second in the Big Ten in pass yards with 2,832. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What to know: Sayin has been on Mendoza's heels for the last three weeks, but has now taken a tumble after posting just 157 yards and 2 TDs in a blowout win vs Rutgers. He has a huge opportunity next week, as the Buckeyes will look to snap a four-game losing streak against the Wolverines. Should they win, he'll almost certainly face Mendoza and the Hoosiers in the Big Ten title game— with the winner of that matchup very possibly going on to win the award.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza leads the Big Ten with 30 passing touchdowns. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What to know: The Hoosiers keep rolling, sitting at 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten, thanks to Mendoza. He first skyrocketed up the Heisman oddsboard after throwing five touchdowns as Indiana dropped a whopping 63 points on the Illini in the Hoosiers' fourth game of the season. In Week 7, his 215 yards and one touchdown helped Indiana topple No. 3 Oregon, and his Heisman odds surged to +600 from +1400. And in Week 12 against Wisconsin, the Miami native continued to add to his résumé, throwing four TD passes in a 31-7 win over Wisconsin. That puts him at 30 passing scores for the season, setting the Indiana program record. He'll have a chance to cement his case next week against a Purdue team that sits at 2-9 with nine straight losses.

