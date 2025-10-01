College Football
College Football
2025 College Football Week 6 Buzz: Iowa State Loses Two Cornerbacks for the Year
Published Oct. 1, 2025 11:47 a.m. ET
Changes at quarterback? Coaches fighting? Rivalries flaring?
College football news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.
Here's the latest on what's happening around college football entering Week 6:
Iowa State loses two defensive backs
Cyclones cornerbacks Jontez Williams (knee) and Jeremiah Cooper (torn ACL) are each out for the rest of the season, head coach Matt Campbell revealed on Sept. 30. Williams and Cooper had each logged one interception, two tackles for loss and three passes defended this season. Iowa State is 5-0 and ranked No. 14 in the nation.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon Overtakes Ohio State at No. 1; Indiana Enters Top 3
2025 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss, Alabama Soar; LSU Tumbles
NCAA Nearing Approval of Single January Transfer Window For College Football
-
2025 Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1.8 Million After Penn State Falls
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Ducks' Big W, New Faces Shake Up Top 10
Oregon QB Dante Moore Joins Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team
-
Joel Klatt: Penn State Needs to Change Offensive System to Get Over Hump
2025 Heisman Watch: Dante Moore, Ty Simpson Make Statements
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Dante Moore New Favorite, Ty Simpson Enters Chat
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon Overtakes Ohio State at No. 1; Indiana Enters Top 3
2025 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss, Alabama Soar; LSU Tumbles
NCAA Nearing Approval of Single January Transfer Window For College Football
-
2025 Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses $1.8 Million After Penn State Falls
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Ducks' Big W, New Faces Shake Up Top 10
Oregon QB Dante Moore Joins Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team
-
Joel Klatt: Penn State Needs to Change Offensive System to Get Over Hump
2025 Heisman Watch: Dante Moore, Ty Simpson Make Statements
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Dante Moore New Favorite, Ty Simpson Enters Chat
Item 1 of 3