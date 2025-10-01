College Football
2025 College Football Week 6 Buzz: Iowa State Loses Two Cornerbacks for the Year
College Football

2025 College Football Week 6 Buzz: Iowa State Loses Two Cornerbacks for the Year

Published Oct. 1, 2025 11:47 a.m. ET

Changes at quarterback? Coaches fighting? Rivalries flaring?

College football news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around college football entering Week 6:

Iowa State loses two defensive backs

Cyclones cornerbacks Jontez Williams (knee) and Jeremiah Cooper (torn ACL) are each out for the rest of the season, head coach Matt Campbell revealed on Sept. 30. Williams and Cooper had each logged one interception, two tackles for loss and three passes defended this season. Iowa State is 5-0 and ranked No. 14 in the nation.

