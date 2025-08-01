College Football 2025 Virginia Tech Football Predictions: Hokies Ranked 57th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 8:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Virginia Tech lands in my Ultimate 136.

Team ranking: 57

Last year’s ranking: 58

Top player: QB Kyron Drones: Rushed for 176 yards in the 2023 Military Bowl, setting a school record; last season he became the first player in VT history to record a pass, rushing, and receiving TD all in the same game.

[Virginia Tech's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: It's been simple to write off the Hokies in the Brent Pry era because they haven't beaten any of their non-conference Power 4 foes — 0-6. Rutgers made its Big Ten bones with back-to-back wins against Virginia Tech the last two years, which corresponded with the first set of back-to-back winning seasons Rutgers has enjoyed in the B1G.

And Virginia Tech is just 10-13 in the ACC since 2022. But they've been close losses too. Five of their losses came by one score in 2024. Pry needs a second winning season in four years, or this could be his last.

Virginia Tech Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+118) Under 4.5 (-144)

