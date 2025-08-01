2025 Virginia Tech Football Predictions: Hokies Ranked 57th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Virginia Tech lands in my Ultimate 136.
Team ranking: 57
Last year’s ranking: 58
Top player: QB Kyron Drones: Rushed for 176 yards in the 2023 Military Bowl, setting a school record; last season he became the first player in VT history to record a pass, rushing, and receiving TD all in the same game.
[Virginia Tech's 2025 schedule]
RJ’s take: It's been simple to write off the Hokies in the Brent Pry era because they haven't beaten any of their non-conference Power 4 foes — 0-6. Rutgers made its Big Ten bones with back-to-back wins against Virginia Tech the last two years, which corresponded with the first set of back-to-back winning seasons Rutgers has enjoyed in the B1G.
And Virginia Tech is just 10-13 in the ACC since 2022. But they've been close losses too. Five of their losses came by one score in 2024. Pry needs a second winning season in four years, or this could be his last.
Virginia Tech Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+118) Under 4.5 (-144)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]
-
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
-
