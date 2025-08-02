College Football 2025 TCU Football Predictions: Horned Frogs Ranked 41st in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 8:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where TCU lands in my Ultimate 136.

TCU Horned Frogs ranking: 41

Last year’s ranking: 47

Top player: QB Josh Hoover: Set TCU’s single-season passing record last season with 3,949 yards; had 60 completions of 20+ yards last season, the fifth most in FBS.

[TCU's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Since playing in the 2022 national title game, Sonny Dykes’ team has been trying to regain their form. But after the worst major bowl loss in history and dropping the season-opener at home to Colorado in 2023, the Horned Frogs had been simply OK — until the last third of the 2024 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program finished 9-4 after a 3-3 start, fifth in the Big 12. They were second in the Big 12 in passing yards (312.8). Once they stopped turning the ball over — 12 times in three games — and QB Josh Hoover put on his cape and carried a team that simply couldn't run the ball well, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. No TCU RB rushed for more than 460 yards last year.

In a deep league, TCU can still catch fire and find a way to get back to the Big 12 title game.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

TCU Horned Frogs Win Total: Over 6.5 (-178) Under 6.5 (+142)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football TCU Horned Frogs

share