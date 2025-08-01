College Football 2025 Liberty Football Predictions: Flames Ranked 70th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Liberty lands in my Ultimate 136.

Liberty ranking: 70

Last year’s ranking: 42

Top player: LB Joseph Carter: All C-USA Second Team selection, led Liberty with 88 tackles last season.

RJ's take: Jamey Chadwell has done a lot of winning over the past season. At Coastal Carolina and Liberty, he's not just gone 50-12 but has his teams in contention for the G6 spot in a New Year’s Six at both programs.

He's a winner. And Flames fans are going to need to trust that going into 2025 with unproven players at QB and RB.

Liberty Win Total Odds: Over 9.5 (-128), Under 9.5 (+104)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

