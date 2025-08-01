College Football 2025 Delaware Football Predictions: Blue Hens Ranked 114th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Delaware lands in my Ultimate 136.

Delaware ranking: 114

Last year’s ranking: N/A

Top player: DB KT Seay: Led team with 4 interceptions last season and was fifth on the team in tackles with 38; has started 21 games for Delaware in the last two seasons.

[Delaware's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: If you're looking for a 2023 James Madison — the kind of program that can show up in Year 1 of FBS play and be one of the nation’s best — you've already located Delaware. Last year the Blue Hens finished 9-2 and made the FCS playoffs.

Perhaps Ryan Carty’s team will take a moment to settle in, but winners tend to make winning a habit. Returning 17 of 22 starters from last year’s team ought to help that cause.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Delaware Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (-140) Under 4.5 (+112)

