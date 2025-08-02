College Football 2025 Baylor Football Predictions: Bears Ranked 44th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 8:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Baylor lands in my Ultimate 136.

Baylor ranking: 44

Last year’s ranking: 63

Top player: QB Sawyer Robertson: Finished fifth in the Big 12 in pass yards with 3,071 and second in pass TDs with 28; one of 21 players in FBS to throw for 3,000+ yards and 25+ pass TDs last season.

[Baylor's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Dave Aranda’s Bears won six of their last seven games, with their loss coming to LSU. In Year 6, Aranda believes he has the most talented team he's ever had in Waco, Texas. And remember, his team finished 12-2 in 2021.

Pairing offensive coordinator Jake Spavital with QB Sawyer Robertson could prove lethal for the Big 12. Robertson didn't win the job in preseason camp, and he still finished with 3,071 passing yards, 32 total TDs and eight INTs.

They get a chance to lay down a marker against Auburn in Week 1 and SMU in Week 2. And those are the toughest opponents they play before Arizona State. 10 wins is in the offering if Aranda is right about his team’s talent.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Baylor Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

