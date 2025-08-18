College Football 2025 College Football Odds: How Will Star Names Perform This Season? Published Aug. 19, 2025 11:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 college football season is brimming with second- and third-year breakout candidates.

Of course, all eyes will be on Texas quarterback Arch Manning, a redshirt sophomore, who will aim to get the Longhorns back to the College Football Playoff in his first year as a full-time starter.

Sophomore receivers Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Ryan Williams (Alabama) are sure to impress this season with their respective teams, both of which are title contenders.

Expect fireworks from these teenage sensations this fall.

Running back Jeremiyah Love, a junior with the Fighting Irish, is another key cog in the machine that is Notre Dame.

Let's take a look at their individual odds this season at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 18.

ARCH MANNING

Regular-season total passing yards

Over 3,050.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 3,050.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Regular-season total passing TDs

Over 25.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 25.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

What to know: This will be Manning's first season as Texas' starting quarterback after learning behind Quinn Ewers last season. In the two starts he made last year, he went 2-0 and threw for 583 yards and totaled five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing). Texas is the No. 1-ranked team in the 2025 AP Top 25 college football preseason poll.

JEREMIAH SMITH

Specials

To score 1+ receiving touchdown in every regular-season game: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

To record 100+ receiving yards in every regular-season game: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Regular-season total receiving yards

Over 1,150.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 1,150.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Regular-season total receiving TDs

Over 10.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 10.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

What to know: Smith is arguably the best player in college football entering 2025. The 19-year-old star receiver set Ohio State freshman records in receptions (76), receiving yards (1,315) and touchdown catches (15) last season. Fresh off of winning its first national title under head coach Ryan Day, Ohio State is the No. 3-ranked team in the AP Top 25 college football preseason poll for the 2025 season.

RYAN WILLIAMS

Regular-season total receiving yards

Over 1,050.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 1,050.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Regular-season total receiving TDs

Over 8.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 8.5: -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)

What to know: Smith had a season to remember in 2024 at Alabama, earning All-American and first-team All- SEC honors as a 17-year-old freshman. He was one of just seven SEC players to record eight touchdown catches last season. His ability to make contested catches along with his lightning-fast speed helped him earn a spot on the cover of "College Football 26." Now 18, Smith is poised to build on last year's success with the Crimson Tide.

JEREMIYAH LOVE

Specials

Jeremiyah Love to score 1+ rushing touchdown in every regular-season game: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Regular-season total rushing yards

Over 1,075.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 1,075.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Regular-season total rushing TDs

Over 15.5: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Under 15.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

What to know: Love was instrumental in Notre Dame’s breakthrough season in 2024, which ended with an appearance in the CFP title game. Love scored a rushing touchdown in 13 consecutive games last season, setting a Notre Dame record, and was one of 10 FBS players to record 1,100-plus rushing yards and 19-plus total touchdowns.

