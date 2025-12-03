College Football
2025 College Football Conference Championship Games
Published Dec. 3, 2025 3:34 p.m. ET
As the 2025 college football season finishes up, all attention turns to the conference championship games that will crown league champions and shape the College Football Playoff field. With fierce rivalries, high stakes, and postseason spots up for grabs, these title matchups are set to deliver some of the most thrilling and unpredictable moments of the year.
Here’s a look at the 2025 college football conference championship games, including times, how to watch, and more:
Conference Championship Games
Friday, December 5
Conference USA Championship Game
Sun Belt Championship Game
American Athletic Championship Game
Mountain West Championship Game
Saturday, December 6
Big 12 Championship Game
- BYU vs. Texas Tech
- 12 p.m. ET (ABC)
- AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
MAC Championship Game
- Western Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio)
- 12 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Ford Field, Detroit, MI
SEC Championship Game
- Georgia vs. Alabama
- 4 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
ACC Championship Game
- Virginia vs. Duke
- 8 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Big Ten Championship Game
- Ohio State vs. Indiana
- 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
