2025 CFB Odds: Who Will Be Crowned the Big Ten Champion?

College football kicks off in just two months.

After winning the College Football Playoff championship last season, sportsbooks are favoring Ohio State to win the Big Ten title this year.

Additionally, the Michigan Wolverines took home the national title the previous year.

It's safe to say the Big Ten has recently been one of the most successful conferences in college football.

So, which other team do oddsmakers think will have a shot at the conference title this year?

Let's take a look ahead at the 2025 Big Ten title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 23.

Big Ten Conference Championship Winner 2025-26

Ohio State: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Penn State: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Oregon: +285 (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)

Michigan: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

USC: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Illinois: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Fresh off a CFP title win, the Buckeyes sit at the top of the oddsboard to win the Big Ten title. It has been five years since Ohio State was crowned Big Ten champs, last achieving this in 2020 when they defeated Northwestern 22-10. Since the Big Ten Championship Game began in 2011, the Buckeyes have claimed the Big Ten title five times: 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Ohio State finished its 2024-25 season fourth in the conference with a 7-2 record.

Urban Meyer breaks down if Ohio State can repeat as National Champions

Next on the board sits Penn State, with +265 odds. The Nittany Lions secured their sole Big Ten title in 2016, defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 38-31. They made it to the championship game in 2024 but fell short of winning the title. Last season, Penn State tied for second place in the conference with Indiana, each finishing with 8-1 records.

Oregon is another team that sportsbooks see as a top contender to win the title. The Ducks earned their first Big Ten title last year, outlasting No. 3 Penn State 45-37. Prior to that, Oregon last won its conference championship in 2020 while in the Pac-12. Coach Dan Lanning, who holds the most wins by any Oregon head coach through his first three seasons, will return for his fourth year in Eugene.

Michigan won the Big Ten Championship Game for three consecutive years: 2021, 2022 and 2023. Head coach Sherrone Moore returns for his second season after finishing with a 5-4 record in the conference, which tied for fourth place with Minnesota.

