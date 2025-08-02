College Football 2025 Arkansas State Football Predictions: Red Wolves Ranked 103rd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Arkansas State lands in my Ultimate 136.

Arkansas State ranking: 103

Last year’s ranking: 65

Top player: WR Corey Rucker: All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team selection last season, recorded 1,053 receiving yards— the fourth-most in a single season in program history.

[Arkansas State's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: The bones are good for Butch Jones’ Red Wolves. He returns a 2,700-yard passer in Jaylen Raynor, a 1,000-yard receiver in Rucker and standout running back Ja’Quez Cross, who averaged 5.5 yards per carry on 115 rushes. From that vantage, the Red Wolves' eight-win success last year makes sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensively, Jones has to nail evaluations on former Texas A&M-Kingsville EDGE Demarcus Hendricks and former West Alabama DT Cody Sigler, who combined for double-digit tackles for loss at the D-II level.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Arkansas State Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+118) Under 5.5 (-144)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Arkansas State Red Wolves

share