College Football 2025 Akron Football Predictions: Zips Ranked 133rd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 8:56 p.m. ET

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Akron lands in my Ultimate 136.

Akron ranking: 133

Last year’s ranking: 132

Top player: TE Jake Newell: Recorded 35 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns last season; spent true freshman season at Arizona State before transferring to Akron in 2023.

[Akron's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Joe Moorhead’s program demands nuance. It's easy to say the Zips finished 4-8 and weren't very good in 2024, but that ignores the 7-47 record Akron held prior to Moorhead’s in December 2021. It would also ignore seven players on last year's team who are playing power-conference football this year.

Quarterback Ben Finley makes the Zips a team with a chance to show growth, but growth here is getting to just six regular-season wins and then celebrating like you won the national title.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Akron Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+136) Under 4.5 (-168)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

