College Football 2025 Air Force Football Predictions: Falcons Ranked 91st in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Air Force lands in my Ultimate 136.

Air Force ranking: 91

Last year’s ranking: 90

Top player: DL Payton Zdroik: Second on team last season with 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks; 24 career starts in three seasons at Air Force.

[Air Force's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: From 2019 to 2023, Troy Calhoun’s Falcons won 40 games. In 2024, they finished 5-7. Perhaps it's a blip. Perhaps it's a turn for the worst in the new era of college football.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Falcons contend in the Mountain West this year, it will be because quarterback Josh Johnson ran the hell out of that option. Don't expect pretty passes from a man who completed just six passes for 126 yards last season. If the run-game can put up 300 yards a game, it's easy to find nine wins for Air Force, but let's see the rushing yardage first.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Air Force Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-200) Under 5.5 (+160)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Air Force Falcons

share