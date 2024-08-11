College Football
2024 Washington State football predictions: Ranked No. 93 by RJ Young
Aug. 11, 2024
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Washington State Cougars Ranking: 93/134

Conference ranking: 2nd in Pac-12 (of two). (No odds to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Georgia State (92), Pittsburgh (91), Air Force (90), Virginia (89), Purdue (88)
Teams behind them: Bowling Green (94), Northern Illinois (95), Colorado State (96), Indiana (97), Stanford (98)

RJ's take: Jake Dickert returns just nine starters from that 2023 team that was woeful and lost the best quarterback he’s had since taking over as head coach the same way he landed him — through the transfer portal. After momentarily electing to enter the NFL Draft, former Cougar QB Cam Ward opted to transfer to Miami after throwing for the eighth-most passing yards (3,736). Replacing his production won't be easy. But there's reason enough to believe some of the FCS talent Dickert brought in — like he did Ward — can do that collectively. That will start with former Bryant Bulldog Zevi Eckhaus, who totaled 3,260 yards and 33 TDs last year. 

Yes, Wazzu waves the Pac-12 banner when the nine tribes of college football meet for a powwow, but when the talking turns to fighting, the Beavers are playing a mostly MWC schedule but are ineligible to play for a conference title and will be treated like an independent for the purpose of CFP selection. So, for the sake of The 134, we are listing them as independent combatants.

Washington State's Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-120) Under 7.5 (+100)

