College Football 2024 Wake Forest football predictions: Ranked No. 86 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:52 p.m. ET

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Ranking: 86/134

Conference ranking: 14th in ACC (+20000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Boston College (85), Wyoming (84), Washington (83), Michigan State (82), Syracuse (81)

Teams behind them: Illinois (87), Purdue (88), Virginia (89), Air Force (90), Pittsburgh (91)

RJ's take: The Demon Deacons return 15 starters from their 4-8 team and added Hank Bachmeier, who started at Boise State and Louisiana Tech before transferring to Wake, where he hopes to have the kind of success Sam Hartman had. And that’s going to be their telltale in Winston-Salem.

When Dave Clawson has had an experienced and talented QB, he’s achieved great heights. But without a running back with more than 600 rushing yards or a wideout with more than 700 receiving yards, playmakers will have to reveal themselves almost immediately. Especially with four of their first six games against Virginia, Ole Miss, NC State and Clemson.

Wake Forest's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (-160) Under 4.5 (+135)

