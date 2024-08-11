2024 UTEP football predictions: Ranked No. 126 by RJ Young
UTEP Miners Ranking: 126/134
Conference ranking: 9th in C-USA (+6000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Louisiana Tech (125), Florida International (124), Florida Atlantic (123), New Mexico State (122), Central Michigan (121)
Teams behind them: Ball State (127), Charlotte (128), Eastern Michigan (129), Temple (130), Kent State (131)
RJ's take: It's not just that new head coach Scotty Walden was at FCS Austin Peay last year. It's that he's taken 10 former APSU offensive players and made them Miners. Chief among them is RB Jevon Jackson, who rushed for more than 1,400 yards last year. Defensively, Maurice Westmoreland is perhaps the only good player from last year who probably could have transferred to a Power 4 program and didn't: He accounted for 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season.
UTEP's Win Total Odds: Over 4 (-120) Under 4 (-110)
