College Football 2024 UAB football predictions: Ranked No. 102 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:47 p.m. ET

UAB Blazers Ranking: 102/134

Conference ranking: 7th in American Athletic Conference (+3000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Army (101), MTSU (100), Vanderbilt (99), Stanford (98), Indiana (97)

Teams behind them: San Diego State (103), Utah State (104), Hawaii (105), Southern Miss (106), Connecticut (107)

RJ's take: Alabama-Birmingham’s first season with Trent Dilfer was its worst since 2013 at 4-8. Despite having the same record as Coach Prime, Dilfer’s program isn't viewed as a success because it didn't result in the kind of media coverage and fan engagement that Prime’s Buffs did, even though Dilfer is a Super Bowl champion QB and was a prominent TV analyst.

Jacob Zeno had a hard time throwing downfield last year, but the return of Amare Thomas and Bryce Damous should help. Zeno has yet to show the form he did five years ago in the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma when he subbed as a true freshman and completed explosive passes of 78 and 81 yards.

I’m intrigued to find out if Isaiah Jacobs, Josh Jacobs’ younger brother and former Maryland Terrapin, can add a much-needed jolt to the ground attack alongside bellcow back Jermaine Brown, Jr.

UAB's Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+110) Under 6.5 (-140)

