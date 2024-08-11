College Football
2024 UAB football predictions: Ranked No. 102 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 UAB football predictions: Ranked No. 102 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:47 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

UAB Blazers Ranking: 102/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 7th in American Athletic Conference (+3000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Army (101), MTSU (100), Vanderbilt (99), Stanford (98), Indiana (97)
Teams behind them: San Diego State (103), Utah State (104), Hawaii (105), Southern Miss (106), Connecticut (107)

[UAB 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Alabama-Birmingham’s first season with Trent Dilfer was its worst since 2013 at 4-8. Despite having the same record as Coach Prime, Dilfer’s program isn't viewed as a success because it didn't result in the kind of media coverage and fan engagement that Prime’s Buffs did, even though Dilfer is a Super Bowl champion QB and was a prominent TV analyst.

Jacob Zeno had a hard time throwing downfield last year, but the return of Amare Thomas and Bryce Damous should help. Zeno has yet to show the form he did five years ago in the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma when he subbed as a true freshman and completed explosive passes of 78 and 81 yards.

I’m intrigued to find out if Isaiah Jacobs, Josh Jacobs’ younger brother and former Maryland Terrapin, can add a much-needed jolt to the ground attack alongside bellcow back Jermaine Brown, Jr.

UAB's Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+110) Under 6.5 (-140)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
 

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes