College Football 2024 Tulsa football predictions: Ranked No. 119 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:40 p.m. ET

Tulsa Golden Hurricane Ranking: 119/134

Conference ranking: 11th in American Athletic (+5000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: New Mexico (118), Ohio (117), North Texas (116), Nevada (115), East Carolina (114)

Teams behind them: Buffalo (120), Central Michigan (121), New Mexico State (122), Florida Atlantic (123), FIU (124)

RJ's take: Given the level of talent the Tulsa Metro area produces, the Golden Hurricane have no excuse for not challenging for the league title every year. In the last 10 years, Tulsa area high schools have produced former Michigan safety Dax Hill, Ohio State safety Josh Proctor, Oklahoma State star Brennan Presley, UNT star Mason Fine, Texas star Demarco Cobb, among others, as well as developed first round NFL draft picks Tyler Smith and Zaven Collins. And since you think I'm bringing up old stuff: Cole Adams is gonna light SEC teams up at By God Alabama. He went to Owasso High School, and his daddy coached high school ball in Tulsa. What. Are. We. Doing?!

In Year 2, Kevin Wilson needs to field a bowl-eligible team at a minimum. Anthony Watkins should get the bulk of the carries in the backfield. Kirk Francis and Cooper Legas ought to be capable of leading the team at QB if Cardell Williams begins taking too many sacks. But it better be Francis, who completed 22 of 34 passes for 345 yards and TD against No. 20 Tulane in 2023.

Kamdyn Benjamin ought to take the leap. As a walk-on, he caught 22 passes for 393 yards with four TDs.

But the program with more Pro Football Hall of Famers (4) than Florida (2), Texas A&M (1), Clemson (1), Auburn (3) and Tennessee (3) needs to act like it.

Enough with the Reign Cane. You haven’t earned it. Raise Cain. You are the by God University of Tulsa. And I am an alumnus and a homesteading, tax-paying citizen. Find an ax. Grind it. Bloody your teeth and then show opponents your smile. That Tulsa across your chest is our good name we’ve loaned you. I want your nasty. I want your mean. And I want it for 12 games in a row.

Hang this on the bulletin board.

Tulsa's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (-130) Under 4.5 (+100)

