College Football 2024 South Florida football predictions: Ranked No. 70 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:57 p.m. ET

South Florida Bulls Ranking: 70/134

Conference ranking: 4th in American Athletic (+650 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: UNLV (69), California (68), Jacksonville State (67), Tulane (66), Arkansas State (65)

Teams behind them: Marshall (71), Minnesota (72), Old Dominion (73), UCLA (74), Northwestern (75)

RJ's take: In quarterback Byrum Brown, Alex Golesh might have the best G5 QB in the country. While most people stopped looking at USF after their close loss to Alabama last year, Brown finished with 3,292 pass yards and 809 rush yards.

Brown, AKA Scrambled, is a Michelin Star chef in the backfield. Let him cook. And teach him to throw it deep. Past 15 yards, he just hasn't shown himself to be accurate.

The problem for Golesh will be his defense, which ranked outside the top 100 in 2023. It can be the team that gave Bama a hard time and that stomped out Syracuse 45-0 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

South Florida's Win Total Odds: Over 7 (-120) Under 7 (-110)

