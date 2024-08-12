College Football
2024 SEC Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels
2024 SEC Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels

Published Aug. 12, 2024

The 2024 SEC football season is on the horizon, and Week 1 promises to be a thrilling kickoff to what is shaping up to be a historic year. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference, the SEC is more loaded than ever. The season starts on August 29, with Murray St. playing Mizzou and UAPB playing Arkansas

Keep reading for details on how to watch the opening week of SEC football, including dates, times, channels, and more. 

Where can I watch SEC football games? What channel will they be on?

SEC football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks, including ESPN, SEC Network and ABC.

The SEC Football Championship Game will air on ABC for the first time since 2000.

How can I stream SEC football or watch without cable?

Select games will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. 

Streaming services like YouTube TV or Fubo can also be used to stream games on broadcast or cable networks.

How can I watch SEC football for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on ABC for free.

2024 SEC Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Week 1

Thursday, August 29

Friday, August 30

Saturday, August 31

Sunday, September 1

SEC
Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs
