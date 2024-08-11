College Football 2024 San Diego State football predictions: Ranked No. 103 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Diego State Aztecs Ranking: 103/134

Conference ranking: 7th in Mountain West (+2800 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: UAB (102), Army (101), MTSU (100), Vanderbilt (99), Stanford (98)

Teams behind them: Utah State (104), Hawaii (105), Southern Miss (106), Connecticut (107), Navy (108)

RJ's take: At 37, Sean Lewis is already beginning his second stint as a head coach after a raucous year in Boulder calling plays for most of the season at Colorado. Now he's gonna try to turn SDSU back into the kind of program that looks like a fistfight on the schedule after finishing with their worst record in 14 years (4-8) in 2023.

San Diego State's Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+105) Under 5.5 (-135)

