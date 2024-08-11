2024 San Diego State football predictions: Ranked No. 103 by RJ Young
San Diego State Aztecs Ranking: 103/134
Conference ranking: 7th in Mountain West (+2800 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: UAB (102), Army (101), MTSU (100), Vanderbilt (99), Stanford (98)
Teams behind them: Utah State (104), Hawaii (105), Southern Miss (106), Connecticut (107), Navy (108)
RJ's take: At 37, Sean Lewis is already beginning his second stint as a head coach after a raucous year in Boulder calling plays for most of the season at Colorado. Now he's gonna try to turn SDSU back into the kind of program that looks like a fistfight on the schedule after finishing with their worst record in 14 years (4-8) in 2023.
Florida State transfer AJ Duffy running Lewis’ veer-n-shoot ought to lead to scoring. Hiring former DeBoer assistant Eric Sc
San Diego State's Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (+105) Under 5.5 (-135)
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
