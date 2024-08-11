College Football
2024 Nevada football predictions: Ranked No. 115 by RJ Young
Aug. 11, 2024
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Nevada Wolfpack Ranking: 115/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 11th in Mountain West (+30000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: East Carolina (114), Western Michigan (113), UMass (112), Rice (111), San Jose State (110)
Teams behind them: North Texas (116), Ohio (117), New Mexico (118), Tulsa (119), Buffalo (120)

[Nevada 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: Jeff Coates doesn't just come from the best Texas Longhorns team we've seen since 2009 to coach the Wolfpack, but does it as a man who, like Kalen DeBoer, coached a team to the playoffs in the lower divisions (FCS, Montana State, 2019) and at the FBS level. He won Chubba Purdy out of the portal to compete for the starting job and try to build Nevada into the kind of program that can win more than it loses.

Nevada's Win Total Odds: Over 2.5 (-120) Under 2.5 (-110)

