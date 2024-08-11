College Football
2024 Nebraska football predictions: Ranked No. 31 by RJ Young
Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:56 p.m. ET
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Nebraska Cornhuskers Ranking: 31/134

Conference ranking: 8th in Big Ten (+5500 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: NC State (30), Arkansas (29), Kentucky (28), Wisconsin (27), Miami (26)
Teams behind them: SMU (32), Maryland (33), Texas Tech (34), Louisville (35), Rutgers (36)

RJ's take: Matt Rhule’s 2023 squad squandered four chances to finish 6-6 in their final four games. Some of that had to do with not being able to throw the ball with consistency. Some of it had to do with not knowing how to finish games. All four of the team's losses to close out the season were one-score games, and three were three-point losses.

With Dylan Raiola, a five-star QB and son of Dominic Raiola, firmly expected to begin 2024 as the Huskers’ starter, throwing the ball should not be the problem it was in 2023. Tony White’s defense could be his best yet, and Rhule could follow through on giving Nebraska its first game in the postseason since 2016, which also is the last year the Huskers recorded a winning season.

Nebraska Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-125) Under 7.5 (+105)

