College Football
2024 Minnesota football predictions: Ranked No. 72 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 Minnesota football predictions: Ranked No. 72 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:56 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Minnesota Ranking: 72/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 11th in Big Ten (+18000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Marshall (71), South Florida (70), UNLV (69), California (68), Jacksonville State (67)
Teams behind them: Old Dominion (73), UCLA (74), Northwestern (75), Houston (76), Miami of Ohio (77)

[Minnesota 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Since Minnesota's banner 11-win season in 2019, P.J. Fleck's rowboat has faced little chop. There was that 3-4 season in the COVID year, but Fleck followed that with consecutive nine-win seasons before turning in last year's 6-7 — his worst since his first year on the job in 2017 (5-7). It's gonna be tough to get nine wins out of a schedule that not only features Michigan, Iowa, USC and Penn State but five conference games on the road.

On the other hand, if graduate transfer QB Max Brosmer ends up being the kind of impact portal addition I think he's going to be, nine wins are within reach.

At New Hampshire last season, Brosmer threw for 3,459 yards with 29 TDs and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award — given to the nation's top offensive player in FCS. He also earned First Team All-America recognition by the AFCA. Brosmer threw for 300 or more yards in six games, including 493 with four TDs against Central Michigan.

The Gophers have been looking for a steady and productive quarterback to return the program to its 2019 heyday. Brosmer might be the man to lead them back in the most competitive year the Big Ten Conference has seen yet.

Minnesota's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-160) Under 5 (+135)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes