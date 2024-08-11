College Football 2024 Miami football predictions: Ranked No. 26 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Miami Hurricanes ranking: 26/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 4th in Atlantic Coast (+400 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Iowa State (25), Iowa (24), Arizona (23), Texas A&M (22), West Virginia (21)

Teams behind them: Wisconsin (27), Kentucky (28), Arkansas (29), North Carolina State (30), Nebraska (31)

[Miami 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: With Cam Ward and Damien Martinez, Mario Cristobal has the most talented quarterback-running back combination in the ACC — all thanks to the great pacific northwest by way of the great state of Texas. Ward and Martinez not only played in the Pac-12 at Washington State and Oregon State respectively but are also native Texans.

Cristobal is also helped by a schedule that doesn’t feature just one preseason top 25 opponent in FSU, and they get the Seminoles in the comfy confines of Coral Gables. Florida, Duke and Louisville figure to be their toughest foes, meaning they dodge Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia Tech this season.

Miami Hurricanes' Win Total Odds: Over 9 (-125) Under 9 (+105)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]





share