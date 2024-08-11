College Football
2024 Miami football predictions: Ranked No. 26 by RJ Young
2024 Miami football predictions: Ranked No. 26 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Miami Hurricanes ranking: 26/134

Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here

Conference ranking: 4th in Atlantic Coast (+400 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Iowa State (25), Iowa (24), Arizona (23), Texas A&M (22), West Virginia (21)
Teams behind them: Wisconsin (27), Kentucky (28), Arkansas (29), North Carolina State (30), Nebraska (31)

Miami 2024 schedule

RJ's take: With Cam Ward and Damien Martinez, Mario Cristobal has the most talented quarterback-running back combination in the ACC — all thanks to the great pacific northwest by way of the great state of Texas. Ward and Martinez not only played in the Pac-12 at Washington State and Oregon State respectively but are also native Texans.

Cristobal is also helped by a schedule that doesn’t feature just one preseason top 25 opponent in FSU, and they get the Seminoles in the comfy confines of Coral Gables. Florida, Duke and Louisville figure to be their toughest foes, meaning they dodge Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia Tech this season.

Miami Hurricanes' Win Total Odds: Over 9 (-125) Under 9 (+105)

