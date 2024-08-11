2024 Miami football predictions: Ranked No. 26 by RJ Young
Miami Hurricanes ranking: 26/134
Conference ranking: 4th in Atlantic Coast (+400 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Iowa State (25), Iowa (24), Arizona (23), Texas A&M (22), West Virginia (21)
Teams behind them: Wisconsin (27), Kentucky (28), Arkansas (29), North Carolina State (30), Nebraska (31)
RJ's take: With Cam Ward and Damien Martinez, Mario Cristobal has the most talented quarterback-running back combination in the ACC — all thanks to the great pacific northwest by way of the great state of Texas. Ward and Martinez not only played in the Pac-12 at Washington State and Oregon State respectively but are also native Texans.
Cristobal is also helped by a schedule that doesn’t feature just one preseason top 25 opponent in FSU, and they get the Seminoles in the comfy confines of Coral Gables. Florida, Duke and Louisville figure to be their toughest foes, meaning they dodge Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia Tech this season.
Miami Hurricanes' Win Total Odds: Over 9 (-125) Under 9 (+105)
