2024 Memphis football predictions: Ranked No. 37 by RJ Young
2024 Memphis football predictions: Ranked No. 37 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:00 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Memphis Tigers Ranking: 37/134

Conference ranking: 1st in AAC (+220 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Rutgers (36), Louisville (35), Texas Tech (34), Maryland (33), SMU (32)
Teams behind them: Auburn (38), James Madison (39), Appalachian State (40), Colorado (41), Liberty (42)

RJ's take: The Seth Henigan-Roc Taylor show should be in full effect following a 10-win season in 2023. Henigan, who passed for more than 3,800 yards last year, could be a 4,000-yard, 40-TD passer in 2024. Memphis also added former Oklahoma EDGE and Tennessee native Reggie Grimes through the portal.

The Tigers have an all-mighty non-conference showdown with reigning ACC champ Florida State. But they've got 12 men on defense who made starts last year and added 29 transfers through the winter and spring portal periods.

With $25 million over the next five years thanks to the biggest city of Memphis fans in the world — Fred Smith and FedEx — the Tigers are hunting not just the American Athletic Conference title, but their first CFP bid.

Seven of the last nine G5 New Year's Six bowl bids have gone to AAC teams. Ryan Silverfield, 31-19 in five years, ought to begin the season believing this one is his.

Memphis Win Total Odds: Over 9 (+100) Under 9 (-130)

