College Football
2024 Iowa State football predictions: Ranked No. 25 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 Iowa State football predictions: Ranked No. 25 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Iowa State Cyclones Ranking: 25/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 7th in Big 12 (+950 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Iowa (24), Arizona (23), Texas A&M (22), West Virginia (21), Kansas (20)
Teams behind them: Miami (26), Wisconsin (27), Kentucky (28), Arkansas (29), North Carolina State (30)

[Iowa State 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: When Matt Campbell is done in Ames, Iowa, I expect to hear about a statue of him being built in front of Jack Trice Stadium. In seven years, he produced a unanimous All-American in Breece Hall, won the program’s first major bowl game and has quadrupled the number eight-win seasons the program had from 1979 to 2016.

And this year he’s got 19 starters back, including quarterback Rocco Becht, who passed for 3,120 yards with 23 TDs and eight INTs, and wideout Jayden Higgins, who ranked second in the league in receiving yards with 983 on 53 catches. 

Defensively, Jeremiah Cooper is the most underrated safety in the sport — All-Slept-On secondary selection. Last year he finished with five interceptions, had 15 passes defended, including 10 pass breakups.

Good luck with that, Big 12.

Iowa State Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-120) Under 7.5 (+100)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes