2024 Houston football predictions: Ranked No. 76 by RJ Young
Houston Cougars Ranking: 76/134
Conference ranking: 16th in Big 12 (+11000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Northwestern (75), UCLA (74), Old Dominion (73), Minnesota (72), Marshall (71)
Teams behind them: Miami of Ohio (77), Mississippi State (78), Oregon State (79), Toledo (80), Syracuse (81)
RJ's take: Willie Fritz is a winner. He flipped Tulane into a 23-4 program over the last two years and put foot to the ass of Lincoln Riley’s USC in the Cotton Bowl in 2022.
Now he's tasked with doing the same in a Power 4 league that's wide open, with what feels like 12 teams who could make the title game in December.
Houston's Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-160) Under 3.5 (+135)
