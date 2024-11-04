College Football 2024 College Football odds: Will we see an undefeated regular season? Published Nov. 4, 2024 12:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

And then there were five.

The college football season is entering Week 11, and five teams remain undefeated: No. 1 Oregon, No. 4 Miami, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 BYU and No. 18 Army.

Yes, those last three come as somewhat of a shock.

Will we see an undefeated regular season from one of these five teams?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 4.

Oregon to go undefeated in the regular season:

Yes: -245 (bet $10 to win $14.08 total)

No: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Miami to go undefeated in the regular season:

Yes: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

No: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Indiana to go undefeated in the regular season:

Yes: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

No: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)

BYU to go undefeated in the regular season:

Yes: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

No: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)

Army to go undefeated in the regular season:

Yes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

No: -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Much of a team's chances to go undefeated depend on its schedule.

Oregon has gotten through the tough part of its schedule, already notching wins over Ohio State, Illinois and Michigan. It has three games remaining against Maryland, Wisconsin and Washington. Those three teams have a combined record of 14-12.

In addition, the Ducks have two of those games at home. They will be heavily favored in each contest.

Miami will face Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Syracuse in its final three games. Those teams have a combined record of 15-10.

The Hurricanes certainly haven't had the toughest schedule out there. In fact, they don't have a ranked win on the season.

Oregon Ducks' tradition of hiking Spencer Butte in honor of Spencer Webb and Khyree Jackson

Indiana also does not have a ranked win this season, and two of its final three games are against Michigan in Week 11, and on the road at No. 3 Ohio State on Nov 23. It won't be favored against the Buckeyes.

BYU — not traditionally a football powerhouse, similar to Indiana — has one ranked win, over then-No. 13 Kansas State back in September.

The Cougars have Utah (4-4), Kansas (2-6), Arizona State (6-2) and Houston (4-5) left on their docket.

Lastly, one of the surprises of the college football season is Army.

In order to go undefeated, it will need to beat North Texas in Week 11, then get through No. 10 Notre Dame on Nov. 23. After that, the Black Knights have UTSA on Nov. 30 and rival Navy on Dec. 14.

Notre Dame has already played undefeated-spoiler once this season. Two weeks ago, Navy entered its matchup with the Fighting Irish at 6-0, before losing 51-14.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share