College Football 2024 College Football odds Week 16: Line, spread for Navy-Army Updated Dec. 11, 2024 12:46 p.m. ET

It's time to dive into college football Week 16 — the weekend that features the Army-Navy rivalry.

Let's check out the line for this classic matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec 11.

2024 College Football Week 16 Odds

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

Navy @ No. 22 Army (3 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Army -6.5 (Army favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Navy covers)

Moneyline: Army -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Navy +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

