College Football
2024 College Football odds Week 16: Line, spread for Navy-Army
Updated Dec. 11, 2024 12:46 p.m. ET
It's time to dive into college football Week 16 — the weekend that features the Army-Navy rivalry.
Let's check out the line for this classic matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec 11.
2024 College Football Week 16 Odds
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Navy @ No. 22 Army (3 p.m. ET, CBS)
Point spread: Army -6.5 (Army favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Navy covers)
Moneyline: Army -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Navy +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39 points scored by both teams combined
