College Football
2024 College Football odds Week 16: Line, spread for Navy-Army
College Football

2024 College Football odds Week 16: Line, spread for Navy-Army

Updated Dec. 11, 2024 12:46 p.m. ET

It's time to dive into college football Week 16 — the weekend that features the Army-Navy rivalry.

Let's check out the line for this classic matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec 11.

2024 College Football Week 16 Odds

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

ADVERTISEMENT

Navy @ No. 22 Army (3 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Army -6.5 (Army favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Navy covers)
Moneyline: Army -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Navy +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bill Belichick officially named the next head coach at UNC

Bill Belichick officially named the next head coach at UNC

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes