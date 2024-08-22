College Football College football bets: Are Missouri, Florida State, Carson Beck worth betting on? Published Aug. 22, 2024 9:21 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College football futures odds have been out for months, so if you’re betting now, you're entering a market that has been picked over.

Here's an example. Let’s say your favorite store has a big sale that starts at 9 a.m, and you show up at 7 p.m. At that point, it might be hard to find something you like.

But, there are always a couple of gems, if you look hard enough.

Which means, there are still a couple of futures I like, so let's dive into it.

Missouri to make College Football Playoff

Outside of games against Alabama and Oklahoma, Missouri has the easiest schedule of anyone in the SEC — maybe the country.

The Tigers return nine starters on offense, including quarterback Brady Cook and star wide receiver Luther Burden.

They’ll need mild chaos to get in or an upset of Alabama (a team in transition) and/ or Oklahoma, which may be overrated.

Let's gamble.

PICK: Missouri to make College Football Playoff (+175)

Florida State to make College Football Playoff

After an incredible regular season, which was marred by the season-ending injury to Jordan Travis, the Seminoles are in great shape to make the 12-team Playoff.

New QB DJ Uiagalelei steps in, making his third stop after leaving Clemson and Oregon State. Clemson’s lunacy regarding the transfer portal is FSU’s gain and a big reason the Seminoles will win the league and get the Playoff bid.

PICK: Florida State to make College Football Playoff (+140)

Carson Beck (Georgia) to win the Heisman

Usually, you can nail a few of the Heisman Trophy finalists in August. This year? It's much more difficult because even the top teams don’t have a slam-dunk candidate.

The favorite is 23-year-old Dillon Gabriel. He is at his third school and may not engender love from voters, regardless of the gaudy stats and potentially spotless record.

Beck’s Bulldogs, on the other hand, could go undefeated, and he’s the early favorite to go No. 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft. The smart money is on Beck.

At this price, he is worth the sprinkle.

PICK: Carson Beck to win Heisman (+800)

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010. Follow him @ jasonrmcintyre .

