College Football 2024 Clemson football predictions: Ranked No. 19 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:49 p.m. ET

Clemson Tigers ranking: 19/134

Conference ranking: 2nd in Atlantic Coast (+350 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Kansas State (18), USC (17), Notre Dame (16), Oklahoma State (15), Penn State (14)

Teams behind them: Kansas (20), West Virginia (21), Texas A&M (22), Arizona (23), Iowa (24)

RJ's take: Dabo Swinney has made the CFP six out of the last nine years, made four national title appearances in that time, and won two. With the playoff expanding and no Nick Saban to worry about, Swinney and Clemson have a program that might take full advantage of its continuity.

But at what cost? Literally: Clemson brought in less money ($143,356,820) than it spent ($158,283,618) in 2023, according to USA Today. It is the only school in the country with a CFP era national title — let alone two — that lost money last year. And yet they've won seven of the last nine ACC titles.

Getting past Florida State, Georgia and a Virginia Tech that might turn heads this season are the obvious obstacles for the Tigers. But they’ll be the first to tell you FSU was lucky to escape Death Valley with a victory last year, and no one has the goods on Uiagalelei quite like Swinney. Their linebacking corps might be the best in the country with Barrett Carter and five-star freshman Sammy Brown, and they'll get after the quarterback.

Clemson Tigers' Win Total Odds: Over 9.5 (+135) Under 9.5 (-160)

