2024 Big 12 Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels
The Big 12 conference is set to begin its 2024 season. With familiar teams competing for the conference title, Week 1 will provide an early look at which teams have made improvements in the offseason.
Keep reading for details on how to watch the opening week of Big 12 football, including dates, times, channels, and more.
Where can I watch Big 12 football games? What channel will they be on?
Big 12 football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks including FOX, FS1, ESPN and Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The Big 12 Football Championship Game will air on ABC.
How can I stream Big 12 football or watch without cable?
Games airing on FOX or FS1 can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app. Select games will be available on ESPN+ as well.
Streaming services like YouTubeTV and FuboTV can also be used to stream games.
How can I watch Big 12 football for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX or ABC for free.
2024 Big 12 Schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Week 1
Thursday, August 29
- New Hampshire vs. UCF - 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
- North Dakota State vs. Colorado - 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Lindenwood vs. Kansas - 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Southern Utah vs. Utah - 9:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
Friday, August 30
- TCU vs. Stanford - 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, August 31
- Penn State vs. West Virginia - 12:00 p.m. (FOX)
- South Dakota State vs. Oklahoma State - 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Towson vs. Cincinnati - 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
- North Dakota vs. Iowa State - 3:30 p.m. (FS1)
- Tarleton State vs. Baylor - 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
- UT Martin vs. Kansas State - 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
- UNLV vs. Houston - 7:00 p.m. (FS1)
- Abilene Christian vs. Texas Tech - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Southern Illinois vs. BYU - 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
- Wyoming vs. Arizona State - 10:30 p.m. (FS1)
- New Mexico vs. Arizona - 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 Nebraska football predictions: Ranked No. 31 by RJ Young
2024 Ohio State football predictions: Ranked No. 1 by RJ Young
2024 Michigan football predictions: Ranked No. 8 by RJ Young
Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'
2024 Penn State football predictions: Ranked No. 14 by RJ Young
2024 Oklahoma football predictions: Ranked No. 11 by RJ Young
2024 Alabama football predictions: Ranked No. 9 by RJ Young
