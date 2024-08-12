College Football
2024 Big 12 Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels
Published Aug. 12, 2024 10:35 a.m. ET

The Big 12 conference is set to begin its 2024 season. With familiar teams competing for the conference title, Week 1 will provide an early look at which teams have made improvements in the offseason.

Keep reading for details on how to watch the opening week of Big 12 football, including dates, times, channels, and more. 

Where can I watch Big 12 football games? What channel will they be on?

Big 12 football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks including FOX, FS1, ESPN and Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Big 12 Football Championship Game will air on ABC.

How can I stream Big 12 football or watch without cable?

Games airing on FOX or FS1 can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app. Select games will be available on ESPN+ as well. 

Streaming services like YouTubeTV and FuboTV can also be used to stream games.

How can I watch Big 12 football for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX or ABC for free.

2024 Big 12 Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Week 1

Thursday, August 29

Friday, August 30

Saturday, August 31

