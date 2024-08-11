College Football 2024 Army football predictions: Ranked No. 101 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Army Black Knight Ranking: 101/134

Conference ranking: 3rd in American Athletic (+2200 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: MTSU (100), Vanderbilt (99), Stanford (98), Indiana (97), Colorado State (96)

Teams behind them: UAB (102), San Diego State (103), Utah State (104), Hawaii (105), Southern Miss (106)

RJ's take: The Flexbone? That's so 2022. At Westpoint, they make like the Calvary now and yeehaw out of shotgun.

Kanye Udoh averaged 5.3 yards per rush and the defense does what it can to keep the score low, allowing just 21.1 PPG last season. They ain't exactly the Falcons, but you'll always feel the Black Knights in a close ball game.

Army's Win Total Odds: Over 6 (-105) Under 6 (+135)

