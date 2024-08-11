College Football 2024 Appalachian State football predictions: Ranked No. 40 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Appalachian State Mountaineers ranking: 40/134

Conference ranking: 2nd in Sun Belt (+275 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: James Madison (39), Auburn (38), Memphis (37), Rutgers (36), Louisville (35)

Teams behind them: Colorado (41), Liberty (42), Florida (43), Boise State (44), Louisiana (45)

RJ's take: This is a good place to remind you that the Sun Belt has embraced its Little SEC ethos. While the American Athletic Conference responded to the loss of three quality programs to the Big 12 by adding six C-USA teams, the Hustle Belt added James Madison in its Villain Era. They showed up, wrecked shop and were denied the chance to compete in a bowl game over a technicality. And like Troy produced the Neal Brown that has flipped WVU into a Big 12 title contender (taking his time in the process) and Coastal Carolina produced Jamey Chadwell, who would lead Liberty to its first NY6 bowl ever, Appalachian State produced an Eli Drinkwitz that would lead Missouri to a Cotton Bowl victory over the embattled Buckeyes.

App. State made putting money in the bag into a national event when they beat the Michigan Men into 34-32 submission. Lloyd Carr led that Michigan team that finished 9-4. It was no fluke, and App. State’s steady build to G5 NY6 bowl contender hasn't been either.

In Year 5, coach Shawn Clark returns to Diablo Valley Community College’s own Joey Aguilar, who threw for 3,757 yards with 33 TDs and 10 picks. All six of his top 2023 receivers returned. Defensive linemen Santana and Nate Johnson came back after combining for 16 tackles for loss, and Jordan Favors is back at safety, where he made four INTs last year.

Appalachian State's Win Total Odds: Over 8 (-120) Under 8 (-110)

