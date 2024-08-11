2024 Akron football predictions: Ranked No. 132 by RJ Young
Akron Zips Ranking: 132/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 12th in Mid-American (+6000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Kent State (131), Temple (130), Eastern Michigan (129), Charlotte (128), Ball State (127)
Teams behind them: Kennesaw State (133), Louisiana-Monroe (134)
RJ's take: Joe Moorhead made the run-pass option a thing, it just hasn't worked at Akron. In fairness, not a lot has for the Zips historically.
Moorehead has won four games in two years. The Zips have enjoyed one winning season in the CFP era and went 0-12 in 2019. Still, there's a star in Akron, and his name is C.J. Nunally IV. He accounted for 13 tackles for loss with seven sacks last season.
Akron's Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (+100) Under 3.5 (-125)
