College Football 2024 Air Force football predictions: Ranked No. 90 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:51 p.m. ET

Air Force Falcons Ranking: 90/134

Conference ranking: 6th in Mountain West (+1100 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Virginia (89), Purdue (88), Illinois (87), Wake Forest (86), Boston College (85)

Teams behind them: Pittsburgh (91), Georgia State (92), Washington State (93), Bowling Green (94), Northern Illinois (95)

RJ's take: The Falcons have won at least nine games in four of the last five years. Then Troy Calhoun's base got raided.

All four leading rushers, including QB Zac Larrier, all eight offensive linemen at the top of the depth chart, and nine of the most experienced defenders on the 2023 team are gone.

Perspective: The program that produced the first Jim Thorpe Award winner — Trey Taylor — at a service academy barely cracks the top 100 here. Taylor was selected in the seventh round of April's NFL Draft. That says more about the voters of the award than it does Taylor, who notched 74 tackles and three INTs last season.

Air Force Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (-140) Under 6.5 (+110)

