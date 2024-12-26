College Football
2024-25 College Football Playoff: Bracket, schedule, rankings, scores, more
Updated Dec. 26, 2024 6:01 p.m. ET
The 2024-2025 college football bowl season is here, and you won't want to miss any of the action. Check out the complete schedule below, including dates, times, how to watch, TV channels and results — all times are ET.
College Football Playoff
First Round
- Friday, 12/20: Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17
- Saturday, 12/21: Penn State 38, SMU 10
- Saturday, 12/21: Texas 38, Clemson 24
- Saturday, 12/21: Ohio State 42, Tennessee 17
Quarterfinals
- Tuesday, 12/31: Penn State vs. Boise State – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Glendale, Arizona) *Fiesta Bowl
- Wednesday, 1/1: Texas vs. Arizona State – 1 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia) *Peach Bowl
- Wednesday, 1/1: Ohio State vs. Oregon – 5 p.m. on ESPN (Pasadena, California) *Rose Bowl
- Wednesday, 1/1: Notre Dame vs. Georgia – 8:45 p.m. on ESPN (New Orleans, Louisiana) *Sugar Bowl
Semifinals
- Thursday, 1/9: TBD vs. TBD – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Miami Gardens, Florida) *Orange Bowl
- Friday, 1/10: TBD vs. TBD – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Arlington, Texas) *Cotton Bowl
National Championship Game
- Monday, 1/20: TBD vs. TBD – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Atlanta, Georgia)
Non-CFP Bowl Games
Saturday, 12/14
- Celebration Bowl: Jackson State 28, South Carolina State 7
- IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama 30, Western Michigan 23
Tuesday, 12/17
- Frisco Bowl: Memphis 42, West Virginia 37
Wednesday, 12/18
- Boca Raton Bowl: JMU 27, Western Kentucky 17
- LA Bowl: UNLV 24, Cal 13
Thursday, 12/19
- New Orleans Bowl: Sam Houston 31, Georgia Southern 26
Friday, 12/20
- Cure Bowl: Ohio 30, Jacksonville State 27
- Gasparilla Bowl: Florida 33, Tulane 8
Monday, 12/23
- Myrtle Beach Bowl: UTSA 44, Coastal Carolina 15
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Northern Illinois 28, Fresno State 20 (2OT)
Tuesday, 12/24
- Hawai'i Bowl: USF 41, San José State 39 (5OT)
Thursday, 12/26
- Detroit Bowl: Pitt vs. Toledo – 2 p.m. on ESPN (Detroit, Michigan)
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas State vs. Rutgers – 5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Phoenix, Arizona)
- 68 Ventures Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green – 9 p.m. on ESPN (Mobile, Alabama)
Friday, 12/27
- Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Navy – 12:00 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Forth Worth, Texas)
- Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt – 12:00 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Birmingham, Alabama)
- Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas – 7 p.m. on ESPN (Memphis, Tennessee)
- Holiday Bowl: Syracuse vs. Washington State – 8 p.m. on FOX (San Diego, California)
- Las Vegas Bowl: USC vs. Texas A&M – 10:30 p.m. on ESPN (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Saturday, 12/28
- Fenway Bowl: North Carolina vs. UConn – 11 a.m. on ESPN (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College vs. Nebraska – 12 p.m. on ABC (Bronx, New York)
- New Mexico Bowl: TCU vs. Louisiana – 2:15 p.m. on ESPN (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
- Pop-Tarts Bowl: Miami vs. Iowa State – 3:30 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)
- Arizona Bowl: Colorado State vs. Miami (Ohio) – 4:30 p.m. on CW Network (Tucson, Arizona)
- Military Bowl: NC State vs. ECU – 5:45 p.m. on ESPN (Annapolis, Maryland)
- Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Colorado – 7:30 p.m. on ABC (San Antonio, Texas)
- Independence Bowl: Army vs. Louisiana Tech – 9:15 p.m. on ESPN (Shreveport, Louisiana)
Monday, 12/30
- Music City Bowl: Missouri vs. Iowa – 2:30 p.m. on ESPN (Nashville, Tennessee)
Tuesday, 12/31
- ReliaQuest Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama – 12 p.m. on ESPN (Tampa, Florida)
- Sun Bowl: Louisville vs. Washington – 2 p.m. on CBS (El Paso, Texas)
- Citrus Bowl: Illinois vs. South Carolina – 3 p.m. on ABC (Orlando, Florida)
- Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. LSU – 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (Houston, Texas)
Thursday, 1/2
- Gator Bowl: Duke vs. Ole Miss – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Jacksonville, Florida)
Friday, 1/3
- First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. Texas State – 4 p.m. on ESPN (Dallas, Texas)
- Duke's Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Saturday, 1/4
- Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Liberty – 11 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2 (Nassau, Bahamas)
