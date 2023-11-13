National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Are 49ers 'cured' after win over Jaguars? Updated Nov. 13, 2023 12:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Well, that was easy.

The San Francisco 49ers went to Jacksonville and obliterated the Jaguars on Sunday, winning 34-3 in a game that was never close.

The victory put an end to a three-game losing streak for the Niners (6-3), who were once considered Super Bowl favorites but have watched their odds to win the Big Game slip over the past several weeks.

Where do they stand now?

Coming into this past weekend, S.F. remained third on the oddsboard despite its losing streak. At +600, it trailed only Kansas City (+490 last week) and Philadelphia (+500 last week) in terms of Super Bowl favorites.

As of Monday, at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Niners are once again atop the oddsboard at +500, tied with the Chiefs.

On Monday's edition of "Undisputed," Richard Sherman — former first-team All-Pro corner for the Niners' rivals in Seattle — lauded San Francisco's defensive effort in dominating a Jaguars squad that had won five straight before Sunday.

"They cured the things that were ailing them for the last three weeks. They're playing better defensively, they're getting pressure on the quarterback, they're going back to the basics."

The Niners defense intercepted Trevor Lawrence twice and forced two fumbles, recovering both. It also sacked Lawrence twice and hit him 10 times.

However, despite the win, "Undisputed" co-host Keyshawn Johnson still isn't prepared to proclaim the Niners as the class of the NFC.

"Are they back at the top? I would say clearly they're headed in that direction. This is one game. … I like [the Niners] but I still got the Eagles, just a tough Detroit team, then I got the Niners."

In terms of the odds to win the NFC, the Niners and Eagles are tied at +240 at DKS, with the Lions third at +380.

