2023 Colorado Buffaloes football depth chart
Published Sep. 16, 2023 12:03 p.m. ET
An influx of new players into Deion Sanders' football program at Colorado has not only led to buzz around the Buffaloes, but also to instant success on the field.
The transfers of star quarterback Shedeur Sanders — Deion Sanders' son — and two-way phenom Travis Hunter have made huge impacts on the field, but it goes well beyond that.
With so much change, it can be hard to keep up.
To help, here is the Buffaloes' two-deep depth chart at every position, with the starter listed first.
COLORADO DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
- QB: Shedeur Sanders, Ryan Staub
- RB: Dylan Edwards, Anthony Hankerson
- WR1: Travis Hunter, Javon Antonio
- WR2: Xavier Weaver, Cole Boscia
- WR3: Jimmy Horn Jr., Tavarish Dawson
- TE: Michael Harrison, Elijah Yelverton
- LT: Gerad Christian Lichtenhan, Isaiah Jatta
- LG: Jack Bailey, Kareem Harden
- OC: Van Wells, Landon Bebee
- RG: Jack Wilty, Landon Bebee
- RT: Savion Washington, Reggie Young
DEFENSE
- DE: Derrick McLendon, Taijh Alston
- NT: Shane Cokes, Bishop Thomas
- DT: Leonard Payne Jr., J.J. Hawkins
- OLB: Khairi Manns, Arden Walker
- MLB: LaVonta Bentley, Demouy Kennedy
- WLB: Marvin Ham II, Jeremiah Brown
- LCB: Travis Hunter, Carter Stoutmire
- SS: Trevor Woods, Cam'Rron-Silmon Craig
- FS: Shilo Sanders, Rodrick Ward
- RCB: Omarion Cooper, Kyndrich Breedlove
- NB: Myles Slusher, Jaden Milliner Jones
SPECIAL TEAMS
- PT: Mark Vassett, Jace Feely
- PK: Jace Feely, Alejandro Mata
- KO: Jace Feely, Alejandro Mata
- LS: Cameron Warchuck, Jacob Politte
- H: Mark Vassett, Jace Feely
- PR: Jimmy Horn Jr., Xavier Weaver
- KR: Dylan Edwards, Xavier Weaver
