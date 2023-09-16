College Football 2023 Colorado Buffaloes football depth chart Published Sep. 16, 2023 12:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

An influx of new players into Deion Sanders' football program at Colorado has not only led to buzz around the Buffaloes, but also to instant success on the field.

The transfers of star quarterback Shedeur Sanders — Deion Sanders' son — and two-way phenom Travis Hunter have made huge impacts on the field, but it goes well beyond that.

What is the ceiling for Deion Sanders' Colorado this season?

With so much change, it can be hard to keep up.

To help, here is the Buffaloes' two-deep depth chart at every position, with the starter listed first.

COLORADO DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB: Shedeur Sanders, Ryan Staub

RB : Dylan Edwards, Anthony Hankerson

WR1: Travis Hunter, Javon Antonio

WR2: Xavier Weaver, Cole Boscia

WR3: Jimmy Horn Jr., Tavarish Dawson

TE: Michael Harrison, Elijah Yelverton

LT: Gerad Christian Lichtenhan, Isaiah Jatta

LG: Jack Bailey, Kareem Harden

OC: Van Wells, Landon Bebee

RG: Jack Wilty, Landon Bebee

RT: Savion Washington, Reggie Young

DEFENSE

DE: Derrick McLendon, Taijh Alston

NT: Shane Cokes, Bishop Thomas

DT: Leonard Payne Jr., J.J. Hawkins

OLB: Khairi Manns, Arden Walker

MLB: LaVonta Bentley, Demouy Kennedy

WLB: Marvin Ham II, Jeremiah Brown

LCB: Travis Hunter, Carter Stoutmire

SS: Trevor Woods, Cam'Rron-Silmon Craig

FS: Shilo Sanders, Rodrick Ward

RCB: Omarion Cooper, Kyndrich Breedlove

NB: Myles Slusher, Jaden Milliner Jones

SPECIAL TEAMS

PT: Mark Vassett, Jace Feely

PK: Jace Feely, Alejandro Mata

KO: Jace Feely, Alejandro Mata

LS: Cameron Warchuck, Jacob Politte

H: Mark Vassett, Jace Feely

PR: Jimmy Horn Jr., Xavier Weaver

KR: Dylan Edwards, Xavier Weaver

