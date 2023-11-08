College Football 2023 College Football odds: Arizona paying off for bettors, great against spread Updated Nov. 8, 2023 11:48 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Can you name the college football Power 5 team with the best record against the spread (ATS) this season?

Take a bow if you said the Arizona Wildcats of the Pac-12 Conference.

Jedd Fisch's squad is 6-3 straight up (SU) but 8-1 ATS, tied with the UNLV Rebels of the Mountain West Conference.

The Wildcats are one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Arizona was the eighth betting choice to win the Pac-12 heading into the season at +5000.

The Wildcats have won three in a row despite being the underdog: 27-10 over UCLA on Saturday (+2.5), 27-24 over Oregon State on Oct 28 (+3) and 44-6 over Washington State on Oct. 14 (+7.5).

All three foes were ranked at the time.

Guess which team is up next for the Wildcats?

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes.

Not only have the Wildcats paid off for spread bettors, but they have also been money for Under players in the Over/Under. The Wildcats are 8-1 on the Under, including the past three games.

Here's how the Wildcats have done ATS and on the O/U this season:

Sept. 2: Arizona (-28) 38, Northern Arizona 3 (O/U 61, Under)

Sept. 9: Mississippi State 31, Arizona (+9) 24, OT (O/U 60, Under)

Sept. 16: Arizona (-19) 31, UTEP 10 (O/U 57.5, Under)

Sept. 23: Arizona (-13) 21, Stanford 20 (O/U 60, Under)

Sept. 30: No. 7 Washington 31, Arizona (+20) 24 (OU 65, Under)

Oct. 7: No. 9 USC 43, Arizona (+21.5) 41, OT (O/U 69.5, Over)

Oct. 14: Arizona (+7.5) 44, No. 19 Washington State 6 (O/U 56, Under)

Oct. 28: Arizona (+3) 27, No. 11 Oregon State 24 (O/U 57.5, Under)

Nov. 4: Arizona (+2.5) 27, No. 19 UCLA 10 (O/U 49, Under)

Can Arizona cover again this weekend against Colorado?

FOX Sports' RJ Young, host of The No. 1 College Football Show, said the Buffaloes are on the verge of losing four in a row at home for the first time since 2015.

"This weekend, they've got an Arizona team that is good — Arizona is 6-3 with [three] ranked wins," Young said. "Arizona put up 41 on USC. Arizona beat the same UCLA team that gave Colorado fits. Jedd Fisch has those dudes rolling, and they are rolling right into Boulder, so something better get fixed in a hurry."

Young said Colorado's offensive line has struggled, as the Buffaloes have lost five of their past six games. Colorado has talent at the skill positions, namely quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but he can't be effective if his protection doesn't hold up, according to Young.

"I think it's because the offensive line is not any good," Young said. "I think it's because it's Travis Hunter, it's Xavier Weaver, it's Jimmy Horn, it's Shedeur Sanders, and then you've got to hope and wish.

"And you know what doesn't win football games? Hoping and wishing. Know what does? Blocking and tackling. And if you can't block those dudes from tackling your dude, you're going to lose football games."

Who are you backing, the Wildcats or Buffaloes? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in college football and other sports.

