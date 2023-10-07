College Football 2023 College Football Bad Beats: Pick-six sinks UCLA bettors, other bad beats Updated Oct. 7, 2023 5:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It didn't take long for bad beats to appear in college football on Saturday.

Just ask bettors who played UCLA in the first half against No. 13 Washington State.

Or bettors who backed Missouri and took the points against LSU in a Top 25 showdown.

Or those who played the Under 61.5 points in the Red Rivalry Showdown between No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma.

Here's what happened.

UCLA was a 2.5-point first-half favorite against WSU. The Bruins led 9-3 and had third-and-goal from the Cougars' 5-yard line when disaster struck.

Dante Moore's pass was intercepted by Kapena Gushiken and returned 88 yards for a pick-six.

Halftime score: Cougars 10, Bruins 9.

No. 21 Missouri was a 6-point underdog against No. 23 LSU and covered for the first 59 ½ minutes of the game.

But as all bettors know, it's who is covering at the end of the game that counts.

Missouri raced to a 22-7 lead early in the second quarter and held a 39-35 advantage late in the fourth quarter.

LSU grabbed a 42-35 lead on a Jayden Daniels 29-yard touchdown pass with just under three minutes to go.

An LSU punt pinned Missouri at its own 5-yard line with 45 seconds left.

Two plays later, LSU's Major Burns intercepted a Brady Cook pass and returned it 17 yards for a TD with 34 seconds to go as Missouri bettors ripped up their tickets.

Meanwhile, the Over/Under for the Sooners-Longhorns was 61.5 points.

The Longhorns took a 30-27 lead on Bert Auburn's 47-yard field goal with 1:17 to go.

The Sooners took over at the 25. Three completions by Dillon Gabriel and a 14-yard pass interference penalty led to Gabriel's 3-yard TD pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left.

Final: Sooners 34, Longhorns 30.

