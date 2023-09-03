College Football
2023 College Football Bad Beats: Late TD sinks Mountaineers, Under bettors
College Football

2023 College Football Bad Beats: Late TD sinks Mountaineers, Under bettors

Published Sep. 3, 2023 12:37 p.m. ET

Our sympathies go out to any bettors who had a betting ticket with West Virginia plus the points and/or the Under against Penn State late Saturday night in College Station, Pennsylvania.

The seventh-ranked Nittany Lions were favored by 20.5 points, and the Over/Under was set at 48.5 combined points.

RELATED: College Football Week 1 highlights

West Virginia cut the deficit to 31-15 on a 1-yard run by quarterback Garrett Greene and Greene's two-point conversion shovel pass to running back CJ Donaldson with 3:36 left (more on that in a bit).

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Mountaineers did a couple of things that will haunt West Virginia and Under bettors:

– The ensuing onside kick attempt went out of bounds, giving Penn State the ball at the West Virginia 46.

– On third down with three minutes left, the Mountaineers were called for a personal foul, giving the Nittany Lions a first down.

– West Virginia called two time-outs, stopping the clock and giving the Nittany Lions enough time for backup quarterback Beau Pribula to score on a 5-yard run with six seconds left, making it a 38-15 final.

So the Mountaineers +20.5 points and the Under 48.5 combined points tickets were worthless. 

Maybe it was karmic payback sent from the Kansas City area after the Mountaineers converted a two-point conversion using a play from the Chiefs' playbook to make it 31-15.

Look familiar?

The Chiefs ran that play against the Las Vegas Raiders in January. It resulted in a touchdown that was called back by a penalty.

If you are betting on college football or any other sport, head over to FOX Sports to follow the latest news!

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Amid NL MVP battle, Ronald Acuña Jr. homers in third straight game vs. Dodgers

Amid NL MVP battle, Ronald Acuña Jr. homers in third straight game vs. Dodgers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes