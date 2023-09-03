College Football 2023 College Football Bad Beats: Late TD sinks Mountaineers, Under bettors Published Sep. 3, 2023 12:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Our sympathies go out to any bettors who had a betting ticket with West Virginia plus the points and/or the Under against Penn State late Saturday night in College Station, Pennsylvania.

The seventh-ranked Nittany Lions were favored by 20.5 points, and the Over/Under was set at 48.5 combined points.

West Virginia cut the deficit to 31-15 on a 1-yard run by quarterback Garrett Greene and Greene's two-point conversion shovel pass to running back CJ Donaldson with 3:36 left (more on that in a bit).

But the Mountaineers did a couple of things that will haunt West Virginia and Under bettors:

– The ensuing onside kick attempt went out of bounds, giving Penn State the ball at the West Virginia 46.

– On third down with three minutes left, the Mountaineers were called for a personal foul, giving the Nittany Lions a first down.

– West Virginia called two time-outs, stopping the clock and giving the Nittany Lions enough time for backup quarterback Beau Pribula to score on a 5-yard run with six seconds left, making it a 38-15 final.

So the Mountaineers +20.5 points and the Under 48.5 combined points tickets were worthless.

Maybe it was karmic payback sent from the Kansas City area after the Mountaineers converted a two-point conversion using a play from the Chiefs' playbook to make it 31-15.

Look familiar?

The Chiefs ran that play against the Las Vegas Raiders in January. It resulted in a touchdown that was called back by a penalty.

