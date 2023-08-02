College Football
2023 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, channels
College Football

2023 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, channels

Published Aug. 2, 2023 1:55 p.m. ET

In 2023, the Big Ten football season will feature games played across a host of broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming services, including great matchups every week on FOX and the FOX Sports app. The season opens with Nebraska traveling to Minnesota on August 31.

With the games shown on so many outlets, things can get a little confusing. That's where we're here to help.

Check out the complete details on how to watch the opening week of Big Ten football including dates, times and TV channels.

Where can I watch Big Ten football games? What channel will they be on?

Big Ten football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks including FOX, FS1, BTN, CBS and NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Big Ten Football Championship Game will air on FOX.

How can I stream Big Ten football or watch without cable?

Games airing on FOX, FS1 or BTN can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app. Games on CBS will be available on Paramount+. Games on NBC can be streamed on Peacock.

Streaming services like YouTube TV can also be used to stream games.

How can I watch Big Ten football for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.

2023 Big Ten Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Week 1

Thursday, Aug 31:

Friday, Sep 1:

Saturday, Sep 2:

Sunday, Sep 3:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Big Ten
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels

2023 Big 12 Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes