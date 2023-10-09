College Football 2023-24 College Football Playoff schedule: Dates, TV channels, locations Updated Oct. 9, 2023 4:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The college football season is well underway and teams are jostling for position as we get closer to the College Football Playoff. The College Football Playoff committee won't make its final selections until Sunday, December 3, 2023. Until then, check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s College Football Playoff, including dates, times and TV channels.

2023-24 College Football Playoff Schedule

(All times Eastern.)

Rose Bowl (Semifinal): Monday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (Semifinal): Monday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

CFP National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

2023-24 College Football Playoff Locations

Rose Bowl: Pasadena, California

Sugar Bowl: New Orleans, Louisiana

CFP National Championship Game: Houston, Texas

How many teams make the College Football Playoff?

Since 2014, four teams have been selected for the College Football Playoff by a 13-member committee. The field will expand to 12 teams in 2024, with the format still being debated.

Where can I watch the College Football Playoff? What channel will it be on?

The College Football Playoff will air on ESPN.

How can I stream the College Football Playoff?

ESPN can be streamed with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.

