College Basketball
Washington State ends No. 5 Arizona’s home winning streak
College Basketball

Washington State ends No. 5 Arizona’s home winning streak

1 hour ago

Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington State ended No. 5 Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak with a 74-61 victory Saturday.

The Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) shut down Arizona’s once potent offense, creating a rare subdued atmosphere inside McKale Center. Washington State built an 18-point lead midway through the second half, withstood Arizona’s late run and shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range to end what had been the nation’s third-longest active winning streak.

The Wildcats (14-2, 3-2) struggled offensively for the third straight game, shooting 32% and 4-for-25 from the 3-point arc. Arizona had its fewest halftime points (27) in two seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd and ran out of gas after a late 12-2 run cut the Cougars’ lead to five.

Azoulas Tubelis had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Arizona.

Arizona got defensive while its high-octane offense dropped to fourth gear the previous two games.

Once the nation’s highest scoring and best shooting team, the Wildcats scored 139 combined points against Arizona State and Washington, winning both behind their defense.

The Wildcats again struggled offensively against Washington State, forcing up several contested shots inside while going 1-for-8 from 3 in the first half.

Like he did against Washington, Tubelis was the only Arizona player to have much of an offensive impact, scoring 15 points on 5 of 11 shooting. The rest of the Wildcats went a combined 4-for-16.

Arizona’s defense had some success, holding the Cougars scoreless for more than 4 1/2 minutes and 7-for-22 on their 2-point shots. Washington State made up for it by going 7-for-15 from 3, taking a 37-27 halftime lead on TJ Bamba’s 3 at the buzzer.

Washington State pushed the lead to 13 early in the second half and kept hitting shots each time Arizona tried to make a run.

DJ Rodman hit a 3-pointer after Washington State broke Arizona’s full-court press and another the next possession. Arizona then gave Gueye a free run down the middle of the lane for a dunk that put the Cougars up 55-37.

Arizona turned up the defensive pressure, holding Washington State to two free throws in a little over five minutes, cutting the lead to 61-56 with a 12-2 run.

It turned out to be the Wildcats’ last gasp. Washington State pushed the lead back to double digits and Wildcats’ fans to the exits.

Washington State arrived in the desert as the Pac-12′s most prolific 3-point shooting team. The Cougars were again good from the arc and played super defensively to knock off a top-5 team on the road.

Arizona needs to find a way to get its offense revved up again. Once scoring more than 90 points per game, the Wildcats have failed to eclipse 70 in three straight games since the nonconference schedule ended. A drop in the AP Top 25 is coming on Monday.

Up next, Washington State hosts California on Wednesday, and Arizona plays at Oregon State on Thursday.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College basketball tiers: Edey, Tubelis lead player of the year candidates
College Basketball

College basketball tiers: Edey, Tubelis lead player of the year candidates

1 day ago
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
College Basketball

Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge

2 days ago
After Chris Beard's stunning fall, what's next for Texas hoops?
College Basketball

After Chris Beard's stunning fall, what's next for Texas hoops?

2 days ago
UConn’s Auriemma to miss fourth game this season due to illness
Women's College Basketball

UConn’s Auriemma to miss fourth game this season due to illness

2 days ago
Chaotic week leads into crucial Big Ten hoops doubleheader
College Basketball

Chaotic week leads into crucial Big Ten hoops doubleheader

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes