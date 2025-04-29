College Basketball
USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas has no major injuries after vehicle crash
Published Apr. 29, 2025 2:21 p.m. ET

Alijah Arenas, the Southern California basketball recruit who was involved in a fiery vehicle accident, has no major injuries and is expected to be leaving the hospital.

The 18-year-old son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was removed from an induced coma last Friday, a day after the crash in the Reseda section of the San Fernando Valley.

"Happy to announce that Alijah is doing much better," Josiah Johnson, a host of the elder Arenas' podcast, said Monday. "Just got off the phone with Gil. ... Alijah’s doing better, walking, talking, progressing very well, should be released from the hospital very soon. No major injuries as a result of the car accident."

Johnson said the younger Arenas was returning from the gym when he "lost control" of the Tesla Cybertruck he was driving.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the vehicle crashed into a tree and/or fire hydrant. The LA Police Department responded to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

An official cause of the crash has not been released.

Arenas committed to the Trojans in January. The five-star prospect attends Chatsworth High, where he became the first boys player in the area to score 3,000 career points.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

