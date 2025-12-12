UConn vs. Texas Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

The No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Texas Longhorns (7-3) on Friday, December 12, 2025 at PeoplesBank Arena. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

UConn vs. Texas How to Watch & Odds

UConn vs. Texas Prediction

The Huskies are holding opponents to just 60.4 points per game while averaging 91, giving them one of the strongest scoring margins in the country. Their defense has been particularly sharp, limiting opponents to 37.4% shooting from the field.

Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr. continue to set the tone. Ball is averaging 15 points per game, and Reed Jr. has provided steady interior production with 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. Their consistency has been central to the Huskies’ early-season dominance.

The Longhorns have shown they can score, averaging 85.8 points per game, but their defense has struggled, allowing opponents to shoot 48.5%. That could be an issue against a UConn offense that moves the ball well and attacks efficiently.

UConn’s home court-advantage and Texas’s 2-2 road struggles tilt the matchup toward the Huskies.

Pick ATS: Texas (+16.5)

Pick OU: Over (145.5)

Prediction: UConn 81, Texas 69

Prediction provided by FOX Sports' Sports AI. Download the FOX Sports App for free access to Sports AI.

UConn vs. Texas Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Huskies 81, Longhorns 64.

The Huskies have a 95.9% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability.

The Longhorns have an 8.3% implied probability to win.

Key Spread Facts

UConn has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

UConn has covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Key Total Facts

The Huskies and their opponent have broken the 145.5-point mark four times this year.

Longhorns games have gone over 145.5 points on eight occasions this season.

The total for this matchup is 145.5 points, 23.4 fewer than the combined scoring average of the two teams.

Key Moneyline Facts

UConn has won six of seven games when the moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

Texas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

UConn has played as a moneyline favorite of -2326 or shorter twice this season, and won both.

Texas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1103.

UConn vs. Texas: Recent Results

Huskies vs Longhorns Recent Games Date Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Result 12/8/2024 Longhorns -1.5 141 -121 +101 76-65 UCONN

UConn vs. Texas: 2025-26 Stats Comparison

UConn Texas Points Scored Per Game (Rank) 79.8 (137) 89.1 (21) Points Allowed (Rank) 61.7 (10) 73.2 (189) Rebounds (Rank) 9 (234) 11.7 (49) 3pt Made (Rank) 7.7 (203) 8 (175) Assists (Rank) 17.9 (38) 14.6 (179) Turnovers (Rank) 8.8 (10) 11.5 (167)

UConn 2025-26 Key Players

Huskies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Solomon Ball 10 15 3.3 1.6 0.8 0.3 2 Tarris Reed Jr. 5 14.8 7.6 1.4 1.2 1.6 0 Alex Karaban 10 13.4 5.4 2.2 0.9 1.2 2 Silas Demary Jr. 10 10 4.5 5.1 1.8 0.2 0.3 Eric Reibe 10 9.6 4.6 0.3 0.3 1.3 0.3

Texas 2025-26 Key Players

Longhorns Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Matas Vokietaitis 10 15.9 6.6 0.2 0.4 1.1 0 Dailyn Swain 10 15.7 6.9 3.5 1.6 0.3 0.7 Jordan Pope 10 12.5 2.1 3 0.3 0.1 2.4 Tramon Mark 10 9.9 2.8 2.5 0.7 0.6 1 Simeon Wilcher 10 9.4 2.4 1.9 0.7 0.5 1.6

