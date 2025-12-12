UConn vs. Texas Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel

College Basketball
Published Dec. 12, 2025

The No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Texas Longhorns (7-3) on Friday, December 12, 2025 at PeoplesBank Arena. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

UConn vs. Texas How to Watch & Odds

 

UConn vs. Texas Prediction

The Huskies are holding opponents to just 60.4 points per game while averaging 91, giving them one of the strongest scoring margins in the country. Their defense has been particularly sharp, limiting opponents to 37.4% shooting from the field.

Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr. continue to set the tone. Ball is averaging 15 points per game, and Reed Jr. has provided steady interior production with 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. Their consistency has been central to the Huskies’ early-season dominance.

The Longhorns have shown they can score, averaging 85.8 points per game, but their defense has struggled, allowing opponents to shoot 48.5%. That could be an issue against a UConn offense that moves the ball well and attacks efficiently.

UConn’s home court-advantage and Texas’s 2-2 road struggles tilt the matchup toward the Huskies.

  • Pick ATS: Texas (+16.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (145.5)
  • Prediction: UConn 81, Texas 69

UConn vs. Texas Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Huskies 81, Longhorns 64.
  • The Huskies have a 95.9% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability.
  • The Longhorns have an 8.3% implied probability to win.

Key Spread Facts

  • UConn has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Texas has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
  • UConn has covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Key Total Facts

  • The Huskies and their opponent have broken the 145.5-point mark four times this year.
  • Longhorns games have gone over 145.5 points on eight occasions this season.
  • The total for this matchup is 145.5 points, 23.4 fewer than the combined scoring average of the two teams.

Key Moneyline Facts

  • UConn has won six of seven games when the moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).
  • Texas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • UConn has played as a moneyline favorite of -2326 or shorter twice this season, and won both.
  • Texas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1103.
 

UConn vs. Texas: Recent Results

Huskies vs Longhorns Recent Games
DateFavoriteSpreadTotalFavorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineResult
12/8/2024Longhorns-1.5141-121+10176-65 UCONN

UConn vs. Texas: 2025-26 Stats Comparison

 UConnTexas
Points Scored Per Game (Rank)79.8 (137)89.1 (21)
Points Allowed (Rank)61.7 (10)73.2 (189)
Rebounds (Rank)9 (234)11.7 (49)
3pt Made (Rank)7.7 (203)8 (175)
Assists (Rank)17.9 (38)14.6 (179)
Turnovers (Rank)8.8 (10)11.5 (167)
 

UConn 2025-26 Key Players

Huskies Leaders
NameGPPTSREBASSTSTLBLK3PM
Solomon Ball10153.31.60.80.32
Tarris Reed Jr.514.87.61.41.21.60
Alex Karaban1013.45.42.20.91.22
Silas Demary Jr.10104.55.11.80.20.3
Eric Reibe109.64.60.30.31.30.3

Texas 2025-26 Key Players

Longhorns Leaders
NameGPPTSREBASSTSTLBLK3PM
Matas Vokietaitis1015.96.60.20.41.10
Dailyn Swain1015.76.93.51.60.30.7
Jordan Pope1012.52.130.30.12.4
Tramon Mark109.92.82.50.70.61
Simeon Wilcher109.42.41.90.70.51.6

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

 

