College Basketball
UConn coach Geno Auriemma to miss second straight game
46 mins ago
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

The No. 9 UConn women’s basketball team spent Sunday’s game against Florida State without its leader, and the Huskies will do the same on Wednesday against Seton Hall.

Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma began feeling ill on Sunday morning at the Huskies’ shootaround, and out of an abundance of caution, the program announced shortly before tipoff that he would not be with the team for its matchup with the Seminoles at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Then, in a press release on Tuesday, the Huskies program announced that Auriemma will also miss Wednesday's game against Seton Hall. In addition, the release stated that "on the advice of medical staff, he will be away from the team through the weekend recoup."

"There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to my physically," Auriemma said. "I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover. [Associate head coach Chris Dailey] and the coaching staff will continue to do a phenomenal job in my absence, and I look forward to returning to the team in a few days."

Dailey, who has been at Auriemma’s side for all 38 years of his legendary run in Storrs, is filling in to lead the Huskies. This is something that has happened before in recent years, as Dailey has a 14-0 record when filling in for Auriemma. 

It’s been a challenging last two weeks for Auriemma, 68, who lost his mother Marsiella on Dec. 8 at the age of 91.

Auriemma has gone 1,156-152 in his 37 years at UConn and won 11 national championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

